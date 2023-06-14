trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Stock market today: Wall Street futures mixed with Fed rate call imminent

by JOE McDONALD and MATT OTT, Associated Press - 06/14/23 7:33 AM ET
by JOE McDONALD and MATT OTT, Associated Press - 06/14/23 7:33 AM ET
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after a cooler reading on U.S. inflation fueled hopes the Federal Reserve will postpone a possible interest rate hike. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after a cooler reading on U.S. inflation fueled hopes the Federal Reserve will postpone a possible interest rate hike. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Wall Street futures are mixed Wednesday ahead of an interest rate policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve and new inflation data.

Futures for the Dow fell about 0.1% before the bell and the S&P 500 ticked up 0.2%.

A cooler reading on U.S. inflation on Tuesday buoyed hopes the Federal Reserve will announce that it is skipping an interest rate hike after its meeting Wednesday.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index hit a 14-month high after official data Tuesday showed U.S. consumer inflation eased to 4% over a year earlier in May from the previous month’s 4.9%. It was less than half last June’s peak of 9.1% but still double the Fed’s 2% target.

Two Fed board members have said the U.S. central bank should put off a hike while it studies the impact of previous increases.

“The Fed will see this as a window of opportunity to pause,” Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities said in a report.

It is hoped that the U.S. economy can avoid a recession even after the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate to a 16-year high to cool economic activity in a bid to extinguish surging inflation.

Tuesday’s inflation reading prompted traders to increase bets for the Fed to announce no change to interest rates. That would be the first monthly meeting in more than a year without a rate hike, though the expectation is for the Fed to resume raising rates in July even if it holds steady this week.

Previous rate hikes led to a contraction in manufacturing and three high-profile bank failures. Tech and other high-growth stocks are seen as some of the biggest beneficiaries if the Fed eases off rate hikes.

Many investors came into this year predicting a recession would hit in the third quarter, which is two weeks away. Yet a resilient job market has propped up economic activity.

At midday in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5%, the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.6% and the DAX in Frankfurt advanced 0.9%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,228.98 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.5% to 33,502.42. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost less than 0.6% to 19,408.42.

The Kospi in South Korea was off 0.7% at 2,619.08 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,161.70.

India’s Sensex added 0.2% to 63,244.17. New Zealand declined while Singapore and Bangkok advanced.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.05 to $70.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.30 on Tuesday to $69.42. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added $1.18 to $75.47 per barrel in London. It gained $2.45 the previous session to $74.29.

The dollar declined to 140.02 yen from Tuesday’s 140.29 yen. The euro gained to $1.0807 from $1.0790.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The Dow gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite rallied 0.8%.

—-

McDonald reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  2. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  3. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  4. Trump unloads on special counsel Jack Smith in speech hours after arraignment
  5. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  6. RFK Jr.’s success leaves progressives pining for competitive primary
  7. Virginia 1st-grade teacher who was shot by student was fired, attorney says
  8. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  9. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  10. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  11. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  12. Pence says he ‘can’t defend’ allegations in Trump indictment
  13. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  14. Five takeaways from Trump’s arraignment 
  15. Raskin defends pistol brace rule: ‘We want them to read the 2nd Amendment’
  16. Democrats fume as House GOP plans steep spending cuts despite debt ceiling deal
  17. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  18. Strawberry products sold in 32 states recalled over Hepatitis A risks
Load more

Video

See all Video