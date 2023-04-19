trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Supreme Court rejects Turkish bank’s arguments in Iran case

by JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press - 04/19/23 1:23 PM ET
by JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press - 04/19/23 1:23 PM ET
The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a Turkish bank’s main arguments for avoiding prosecution on charges it helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions, but the court sent the case back for additional review.

Halkbank, a bank owned by Turkey, had argued that a federal law, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976, gave foreign states absolute immunity from criminal prosecution in U.S. courts. It also said federal courts don’t have jurisdiction to oversee the case.

“We disagree with Halkbank on both points,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for himself and six of his eight colleagues.

Still, Kavanaugh said the case should go back to a lower court for further review. He said the lower court “did not fully consider the various arguments regarding common-law immunity that the parties press in this Court.”

The federal government says the bank “participated in the largest-known conspiracy to evade the United States’ economic sanctions on Iran,” laundering billions of dollars worth of Iranian oil and natural gas proceeds. The government says that working with an Iranian-Turkish businessman, the bank created ways for Iran to access the funds — including shipments of gold and fake food shipments. The government says that the schemes “freed up approximately $20 billion of restricted Iranian funds.”

The businessman, Reza Zarrab, has pleaded guilty.

The case was initiated under the Trump administration but was continued by the Biden administration.

The case is Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. v. United States, 21-1450.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease, set up reform push
  3. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  4. Oklahoma official accused of making racist remarks, threats against reporters ...
  5. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  6. Van Jones advises DeSantis to go after Trump’s looks, family
  7. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  8. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  9. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  10. Judge denies Bragg’s bid to block House GOP’s subpoena of Mark Pomerantz in ...
  11. Don Lemon spars with 2024 GOP presidential contender over the Civil War
  12. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  13. Biden’s ‘escalation’ paralysis on winning the Ukraine war
  14. Senators spar as IRS mulls major shifts to tax-filing
  15. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  16. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  17. CEO applauds employee who sold dog following return-to-office mandate: report
  18. Heated GOP grilling of Mayorkas leads to pledge to ‘dial the rhetoric down’
Load more

Video

See all Video