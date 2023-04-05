trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Swiss to end auto import tax exemption for electric cars

by AP - 04/05/23 11:05 AM ET
by AP - 04/05/23 11:05 AM ET
FILE – A plug connector used for charging an electric car during the press day at the 81st Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 2, 2011. The Swiss government said Wednesday, April 5, 2023, that it plans to impose an automobile import tax on electric cars, which so far have been exempted…

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government said Wednesday that it plans to impose an automobile import tax on electric cars, which so far have been exempted from the charge, starting next year.

The governing Federal Council said the move was meant to counter a fall in income from the auto tax and is part of a wider plan to bolster public finances.

The auto tax is a levy of 4% on the import value, rather than the final sales price, of vehicles. Electric cars have been exempted since it was introduced in 1997 in an effort to make them an attractive option.

The government said the exemption is no longer necessary in view of a steady rise in the number of electric cars and the fact that their prices have come closer to those of cars with combustion engines.

It said that the number of electric cars imported annually increased from about 8,000 to over 45,000 between 2018 and 2022, and they made up nearly one-fifth of all auto imports last year.

That has meant a decrease in income from the auto tax — the government put last year’s shortfall at about 78 million francs ($85.7 million) and forecast that it will increase to between 100 and 150 million francs this year. Proceeds from the tax go to a fund that finances the maintenance of major roads and other traffic projects.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  3. New cars have become luxury items
  4. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  5. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  6. NC lawmaker swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  7. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  8. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  9. CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
  10. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  11. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  12. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  13. Bragg’s case against Trump: An Ed Wood movie come to life
  14. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  15. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  16. Could Trump face jail time if convicted? Experts weigh in
  17. Texas shooting victims reach $144.5M settlement with DOJ
  18. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
Load more

Video

See all Video