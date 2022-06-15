trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Turkey’s leader changes mind again on new name for airline

by The Associated Press - 06/15/22 10:51 AM ET

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president, in a push to recast top Turkish assets to avoid any possible derogatory associations, changed his mind Wednesday over what Turkish Airlines should now be called.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told ruling party lawmakers on Wednesday that Turkey’s national airline will now be known internationally by its Turkish name “Türk Hava Yolları” (pronounced tuerk hah-VAH yole-lah-RUH).

A day earlier, the Turkish leader had announced that his country would rebrand the national airline as “Türkiye Hava Yolları” as part of his push for his country to be called “Türkiye” (pronounced tuer-key-YAY) instead of Turkey. “Hava yolları” is Turkish for airlines.

But that decision sparked opposition, especially from Turkish nationalists, who suggested that dropping the word “Türk“ (“Turk” or ”Turkish”) would amount to a concession to Kurdish nationalists and others who oppose the use of the word to describe their nationality and want to be called “Türkiyeli” (a person from Turkey) instead.

The country formally registered its name as “Türkiye” — its Turkish spelling and pronunciation — with the United Nations earlier this month.

Erdogan’s government says “Türkiye” better represents Turkish culture and values. Observers say the move is part of an effort to distinguish the country from the bird species named turkey or implications of the word in English of something that is very unsuccessful.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 panel releases Loudermilk tour ...
  2. Republicans go scorched-earth in ...
  3. Bannon rips Barr over Jan. 6 testimony
  4. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  5. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  6. COVID-19 hits a US plateau: Why ...
  7. Fetterman leads Oz in Pennsylvania ...
  8. Biden to sign new LGBT executive ...
  9. Supreme Court dismisses GOP effort to ...
  10. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  11. GOP commission refuses to certify New ...
  12. Five takeaways from races in ...
  13. Biden approval rating drops for third ...
  14. Chicago officials urge monkeypox ...
  15. Court document details Trump ...
  16. These are the 27 House Democrats who ...
  17. Principled Profit: The Hill’s ...
  18. Watch live: Jerome Powell holds press ...
Load more

Video

See all Video