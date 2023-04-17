trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

UK prime minister seeks to reverse ‘anti-math’ culture

by AP - 04/17/23 1:49 PM ET
by AP - 04/17/23 1:49 PM ET
FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to reverse an “anti-math” mindset and require the subject be taught in England until students are adults, though he acknowledged Monday, April 17, 2023, that there aren't enough teachers to meet existing requirements. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
FILE – Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to reverse an “anti-math” mindset and require the subject be taught in England until students are adults, though he acknowledged Monday, April…

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to reverse an “anti-math” culture and require the subject be taught in England until students are adults, though he acknowledged Monday there aren’t enough teachers to meet existing requirements.

Sunak said poor math skills in adults were holding back the economy, and students without a solid foundation in mathematics would be left behind in the working world.

He said an “anti-maths mindset” had made Britain one of the least numerate nations in the developed world.

“We say things like: ‘Oh, maths, I can’t do that, it’s not for me’ — and everyone laughs,” Sunak said. “But we’d never make a joke like that about not being able to read.”

Critics pointed out that the government had cut its recruitment target for math teachers by nearly 40% since 2020 — and still failed to achieve those numbers.

“Parents and school staff will be left scratching their heads at this latest announcement from the prime minister,” said Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union. “Taken as a whole, the government’s policies on education simply don’t add up.”

There aren’t enough math teachers to meet existing requirements, never mind expanding the curriculum, said Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, a union for principals and head teachers.

The announcement was made as teachers plan another walkout at the end of the month over low wages during a cost-of-living crisis with double-digit inflation that has led to high food and heating costs.

“It seems like an attempt to divert attention away from the most pressing matter in education in England which is the industrial dispute triggered by the erosion of teacher pay and conditions and the resulting crisis in recruiting and retaining enough staff,” Barton said.

Sunak acknowledged the teacher shortage, saying he wouldn’t achieve his plan overnight.

An advisory group of experts will discuss how to implement the expanded math initiative and announce recommendations this summer.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  3. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  4. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  5. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  6. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  7. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  8. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  9. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  10. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  11. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  12. DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World
  13. GOP education committee chair: ‘I don’t know what a trans girl is’
  14. Scalise says House GOP will roll out debt ceiling plan Tuesday
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy lays down marker in debt-limit ...
  16. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  17. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  18. Mace says overturning Roe ‘changed the entire electoral environment’ in 2022
Load more

Video

See all Video