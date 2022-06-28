trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Ukraine to start electricity trading with EU neighbors

by The Associated Press - 06/28/22 9:55 AM ET

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine will start trading electricity with neighboring European countries later this week as it continues to move away from Russia’s sphere of influence, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) said on Tuesday.

The Belgian-based association, which represents dozens of transmission system operators in Europe, said the first phase of commercial exchanges is set to begin on June 30 following the synchronization of power systems in March.

Following the Russian invasion, engineers linked Ukraine to the continental grid to allow the country to decouple its power system from Russia. Moldova was also synchronized with the continental system.

ENTSO-E, whose 39 members operate the world’s largest interconnected electrical grid, said commercial exchanges with the Ukrainian and Moldovan power systems will start on the interconnection between Ukraine and Romania.

Trade on other interconnections (Ukraine-Slovakia, Ukraine-Hungary, and Moldova-Romania) is expected to start at a later stage, with capacity set to 100 megawatts in the first phase, ENTSO-E said.

ENTSO-E said in March that the move will help maintain the stability of the Ukrainian and Moldovan power systems.

Ukraine and Moldova were previously part of the Integrated Power System that also includes Russia and Belarus. This made Ukraine dependent on Russia’s grid operator despite there having been no electricity trade between the two countries for years.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Hutchinson says Trump knew Jan. 6 ...
  2. Trump dismisses Hutchinson as ‘bad ...
  3. Hillary Clinton: Clarence Thomas has ...
  4. Mulvaney on Hutchinson: ‘I know ...
  5. Live coverage: Hutchinson offers ...
  6. Trump lunged at security ...
  7. Supreme Court sides with doctors ...
  8. Meadows, Giuliani asked for pardons ...
  9. Howard Stern on Roe v. Wade’s ...
  10. Who is Cassidy Hutchinson, the former ...
  11. Former Trump aide defends Hutchinson: ...
  12. What the Supreme Court’s football ...
  13. Trump threw lunch against the wall ...
  14. Trump offered Jan. 7 remarks amid ...
  15. NYC mayor says Giuliani should be ...
  16. The next financial hammer to ...
  17. Clarence Thomas signals interest in ...
  18. Former Senate sergeant-at-arms, who ...
Load more

Video

See all Video