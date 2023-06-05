trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

UN nuclear chief, facing Israeli criticism on Iran, says his agency ‘very fair but firm’

by STEPHANIE LIECHTENSTEIN, Associated Press - 06/05/23 10:15 AM ET
by STEPHANIE LIECHTENSTEIN, Associated Press - 06/05/23 10:15 AM ET
FILE - International Atomic Energy Organization, IAEA, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi listens to a question during a joint press conference with head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami in Tehran, Saturday, March 4, 2023. The International Atomic Energy Agency will “never politicize” its work in Iran, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Monday, insisting after Israel’s prime minister accused it of capitulating to Iranian pressure that his agency has been “very fair but firm." (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
FILE – International Atomic Energy Organization, IAEA, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi listens to a question during a joint press conference with head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami in Tehran, Saturday, March 4, 2023. The International Atomic Energy Agency will “never politicize” its work in Iran, the head of the U.N. nuclear…

VIENNA (AP) — The International Atomic Energy Agency will “never politicize” its work in Iran, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Monday, insisting after Israel’s prime minister accused it of capitulating to Iranian pressure that his agency has been “very fair but firm.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments came after a confidential report from the IAEA last week said that its investigators had closed off their investigation of traces of man-made uranium found at Marivan, near the city of Abadeh, about 525 kilometers (325 miles) southeast of Tehran.

Analysts had repeatedly linked Marivan to a possible secret Iranian military nuclear program and accused Iran of conducting high-explosives tests there in the early 2000s.

“Iran is continuing to lie to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The agency’s capitulation to Iranian pressure is a black stain on its record,” Netanyahu told his Cabinet in televised remarks on Sunday.

“If the IAEA becomes a political organization, then its oversight activity in Iran is without significance, as will be its reports on Iran’s nuclear activity,” Netanyahu said.

Asked on Monday about that criticism, IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that his agency’s work is “neutral, it is impartial, it is technical.”

“We will always say things as they are,” Grossi told reporters on the first day of a regular meeting in Vienna of the IAEA board of governors.

Grossi added that he would “never enter into a polemic” with the head of government of a member of the IAEA. “We never politicize. We have our standards and apply them always,” he said.

“The politicization is in the eye of the beholder,” Grossi added.

Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, and Netanyahu has repeatedly said that he wouldn’t allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. He has said international diplomacy should be accompanied by a serious military option, and hinted that Israel would be prepared to strike Iran on its own if necessary.

Before Netanyahu’s comments, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat said in a statement on Friday that the explanations provided by Iran for the presence of nuclear material at the Marivan site are “not reliable or technically possible.”

But Grossi insisted that the IAEA will “never, ever” water down its safeguards standards.

“We have been strict, technically impartial and, as I like to say, very fair but firm,” he said.

Analysts had repeatedly linked Marivan to a possible clandestine Iranian military nuclear program that the IAEA, the West and other countries say was abandoned in 2003. They had accused Iran of conducting high-explosives tests there in the early 2000s.

Last week’s IAEA report said that “another member state” operated a mine at the area in the 1960s and 1970s under the rule of then Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, without elaborating.

Iran had argued the uranium traces could have come from “laboratory instruments and equipment” used by miners at the site. The IAEA called the answer “a possible explanation.”

The IAEA is still seeking explanations on the origin and current location of the man-made uranium particles found at two other sites in Iran, Varamin and Turquzabad.

Tehran has long denied ever seeking nuclear weapons and continues to insist that its nuclear program is entirely for peaceful purposes.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  3. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  4. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
  5. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
  6. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  7. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  8. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  9. Video disputes Boebert’s ‘no-show protest’ debt vote claim
  10. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  11. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  12. Newsom calls DeSantis a ‘small, pathetic man’ amid questions over migrant ...
  13. Watergate prosecutor on Trump classified documents investigation: ‘I think ...
  14. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  15. Pence had his chance to take on Trump — he already missed it
  16. Cornel West announces 2024 run for president as People’s Party candidate
  17. Supreme Court will hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark dispute
  18. What’s keeping Jack Smith? 
Load more

Video

See all Video