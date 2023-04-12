trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

US urges meat companies to ensure they don’t use child labor

by JOSH FUNK, Associated Press - 04/12/23 5:51 PM ET
by JOSH FUNK, Associated Press - 04/12/23 5:51 PM ET
FILE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb., on Nov. 2, 2022. Vilsack sent a letter Wednesday, April 12, 2023, to the 18 largest meat and poultry producers urging them to examine the hiring practices at their companies and suppliers. The letter is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to crack down on the use of child labor. (AP Photo/Josh Funk, File)
FILE – U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb., on Nov. 2, 2022. Vilsack sent a letter Wednesday, April 12, 2023, to the 18 largest meat and poultry producers urging them to examine the hiring practices at their companies and suppliers. The letter is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to crack down on the use of child labor. (AP Photo/Josh Funk, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Biden administration is urging U.S. meat processors to make sure children aren’t being illegally hired to perform dangerous jobs at their plants.

The call comes after an investigation found more than 100 kids working overnight for a company that cleans slaughterhouses, handling dangerous equipment like skull splitters and razor-sharp bone saws.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack sent a letter Wednesday to the 18 largest meat and poultry producers urging them to examine the hiring practices at their companies and suppliers. The letter is part of a broader effort by the administration to crack down on the use of child labor. The Labor Department has reported a 69% increase since 2018 in the number of children being employed illegally in the U.S.

“The use of illegal child labor — particularly requiring that children undertake dangerous tasks — is inexcusable, and companies must consider both their legal and moral responsibilities to ensure they and their suppliers, subcontractors, and vendors fully comply with child labor laws,” Vilsack said in the letter.

Just last year, the Labor Department found that more than 3,800 children had been working illegally at 835 companies in various industries. In the most egregious recent case, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, agreed earlier this year to pay a $1.5 million fine and reform its hiring practices after investigators confirmed that at least 102 kids were working for the company at 13 meat processing plants nationwide.

PSSI, which is based in Wisconsin, employs about 17,000 people working at more than 700 locations, making it one of the largest food-processing-plant cleaning companies. The plants where PSSI was found to be employing minors were in Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas.

The Labor Department says it has more than 600 child labor investigations underway and officials are concerned about the exploitation of children, particularly migrants who may not even have a parent in the United States.

Several federal agencies launched a broad effort to combat child labor earlier this year, and officials asked Congress to increase the penalty for violations because the current maximum fine of $15,138 per child isn’t enough of a deterrent to big companies.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Team Trump embraces Bragg indictment
  3. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  4. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  5. House Democrat calls for Feinstein to resign
  6. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  7. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  8. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  9. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  10. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  11. Five takeaways from the March inflation slowdown
  12. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  13. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  14. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  15. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  16. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  17. Jordan subpoenas FTC over its investigation into Twitter, Musk
  18. Tim Scott’s looming Trump challenge fuels GOP skepticism
Load more

Video

See all Video