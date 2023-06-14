trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Vodafone, Three to merge UK mobile phone operations to capitalize on 5G rollout

by AP - 06/14/23 8:16 AM ET
by AP - 06/14/23 8:16 AM ET
The logo for the Vodafone brand on one of its retail stores in Oxford street in London, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2008. Mobile phone carrier Vodafone said Tuesday, May 16, 2023 it's laying off 11,000 workers as part of a major revamp aimed at cutting costs and boosting flagging financial performance. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The logo for the Vodafone brand on one of its retail stores in Oxford street in London, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2008. Mobile phone carrier Vodafone said Tuesday, May 16, 2023 it’s laying off 11,000 workers as part of a major revamp aimed at cutting costs and boosting flagging financial performance. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Two of the U.K.’s biggest mobile phone operators agreed Wednesday to merge their businesses to capitalize on the rollout of next-generation 5G wireless technology in the country.

The tie-up of Vodafone U.K. and Three, which is owned by Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison, will create Britain’s biggest mobile phone player, with a market value of around 15 billion pounds ($18.75 billion). Vodafone will account for 51% of the merged firm, with CK Hutchison owning the rest.

The groups said the merger will help them compete with their rivals on 5G technology. Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle described the deal as a “game-changer” for the company’s home market.

“It’s transformative as it will create a best-in-class — indeed best-in-Europe — 5G network, offering customers a superior experience,” she said.

The companies said they are aiming to complete the deal by the end of 2024.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  2. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  3. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  4. Trump unloads on special counsel Jack Smith in speech hours after arraignment
  5. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  6. RFK Jr.’s success leaves progressives pining for competitive primary
  7. Virginia 1st-grade teacher who was shot by student was fired, attorney says
  8. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  9. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  10. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  11. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  12. Pence says he ‘can’t defend’ allegations in Trump indictment
  13. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  14. Five takeaways from Trump’s arraignment 
  15. Democrats fume as House GOP plans steep spending cuts despite debt ceiling deal
  16. Raskin defends pistol brace rule: ‘We want them to read the 2nd Amendment’
  17. Jack Smith gear floods online stores as Trump pleads not guilty
  18. Fox News sends cease and desist letter to Carlson over Twitter show
Load more

Video

See all Video