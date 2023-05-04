trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Volkswagen sees sales slump in China, vows rebound this year

by AP - 05/04/23 6:47 AM ET
by AP - 05/04/23 6:47 AM ET
FILE - The Volkswagen logo stand on the top of a VW headquarters building in Wolfsburg, Germany, Monday, April 27, 2020. Volkswagen profits fell 30% in the first three months of the year despite booming business in Europe and North America because sales dropped in China, where the German automaker is facing increasing competition from homegrown models. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP, File)
FILE – The Volkswagen logo stand on the top of a VW headquarters building in Wolfsburg, Germany, Monday, April 27, 2020. Volkswagen profits fell 30% in the first three months of the year despite booming business in Europe and North America because sales dropped in China, where the German automaker is facing increasing competition from homegrown models. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP, File)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen profits fell 30% in the first three months of the year despite booming business in Europe and North America because sales dropped in China, where the German automaker is facing increasing competition from homegrown models.

After-tax profit fell to 4.7 billion euros ($5.2 billion) from 6.7 billion euros in the first quarter of last year, the Wolfsburg-based company said Thursday.

The number of vehicles sold rose 7.5%, to 2.04 million. Revenue jumped by 21.5%, to 76.2 billion euros, as VW saw strong demand and increased pricing power — meaning the willingness of customers to shell out more for its cars.

However, the company sold 14.5% fewer vehicles in China, the world’s largest car market, where competitors such as BYD are rapidly developing new electric and hybrid vehicles at competitive price points and competing with foreign brands.

BYD Auto, owned by battery maker BYD Co., edged ahead of Tesla in total 2022 sales at 1.9 million vehicles. Half were gasoline-electric hybrids, while Tesla’s fleet is pure electric.

Volkswagen said it was “confident” that an expanded model range and more China-specific technological features would mean deliveries to the country would “recover during the remainder of the year.”

The company said it plans to invest 1 billion euros in a new center for electric car innovation headquartered in the Chinese city of Hefei.

VW said it was systematically pushing ahead with its move into electric vehicles, selling 141,000 battery-only cars during the quarter, or about 7% of total deliveries.

It confirmed its profit outlook for the year and said strong demand for its products was reflected in an order book of 1.8 million vehicles in Europe, including 260,000 battery-electric vehicles.

The January-to-March quarter was burdened by a non-cash charge of 1.3 billion euros from Volkswagen hedging its purchases of raw materials, while hedges offered a boost to the tune of 3.2 billion euros in the same period a year ago.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  2. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  5. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  6. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  7. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  8. Feinstein says Senate ‘swiftly’ confirming court nominees in her absence
  9. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  10. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  11. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  12. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
  13. Supreme Court questions jurisdiction in sweeping election law clash
  14. Trump given three days to decide whether to testify in E. Jean Carroll case
  15. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  16. CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip
  17. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  18. The Hunter Biden case: What you need to know
Load more

Video

See all Video