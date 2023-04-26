trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Wisconsin’s only oil refinery to reopen after 2018 explosion

by AP - 04/26/23 2:09 PM ET
by AP - 04/26/23 2:09 PM ET

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is on track to be fully operational in June after a $1.2 billion effort to rebuild the facility five years following an explosion that injured three dozen workers.

The 2018 explosion and subsequent fires at the facility then-owned by Calgary-based Husky Energy in Superior also produced fears of a hydrofluoric acid leak, causing 2,500 people in the city to evacuate.

No acid leaked but a tank containing hot asphalt spilled 17,000 barrels into the facility. The asphalt caught fire, sending up a plume of black smoke that released thousands of pounds of flammable hydrocarbon vapor. The explosion caused about $550 million in damage to the refinery.

The refinery is now owned by Calgary-based Cenovus Energy. Cenovus said Wednesday the refinery is on track to resume full operations by the end of June, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

The cost to rebuild the refinery tripled from initial projections, and it took years longer than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A final report released by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board in December found the refinery’s lack of safeguards during a maintenance shutdown led to the explosion. The board made 16 recommendations to improve safety, most of which applied to the refinery and Cenovus.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine said he’s working with the Superior Fire Department to ensure the recommendations are implemented to the city’s satisfaction.

As the refinery prepares to restart, Cenovus implemented safety upgrades to the hydrofluoric acid unit, said Doreen Cole, the company’s senior vice president of downstream manufacturing.

Other safety upgrades include seven remote-control water cannons, continuous video surveillance and the use of color-changing paint to detect any potential release.

The refinery typically produces gasoline, diesel and asphalt with a capacity of roughly 50,000 barrels per day. Around 350 employees will now work at the refinery, which previously employed about 200 workers.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  3. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  4. DeSantis calls Disney lawsuit ‘political’
  5. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  6. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  7. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  8. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  9. Fox News to hand over additional documents in Smartmatic case
  10. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  11. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  12. Florida Republican introduces ‘Reject Latinx Act’
  13. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  14. Trump tops DeSantis by 46 points in new poll
  15. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  16. Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
  17. Pressure mounts on DeSantis to fight back harder against Trump
  18. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
Load more

Video

See all Video