trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Zelenskyy calls for confiscating Russian Central Bank funds

by FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press - 04/12/23 5:00 PM ET
by FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press - 04/12/23 5:00 PM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the audience before an Iftar dinner celebrating Islam's holy month of Ramadan in a Muslim center outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the audience before an Iftar dinner celebrating Islam’s holy month of Ramadan in a Muslim center outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an appeal to the heads of the IMF and World Bank, Ukraine’s president on Wednesday renewed his call to confiscate Russian Central Bank assets held around the world and use them to help rebuild Ukraine.

“To charge the aggressor with compensation for damages,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said by video link. “Russia must feel the full price of its aggression.”

The U.S. announced at the start of Russia’s invasion that America and its allies had blocked access to more than $600 billion that Russia held outside its borders. The U.S and its allies continue to impose rounds of targeted sanctions against companies and the wealthy elite with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It must be clearly stated that the assets of the Russian Central Bank will be confiscated. It will be a peacemaking act on a global scale,” Zelenskyy said.

He was patched in for a session with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, held during the IMF and World Bank spring meetings to discuss Ukraine’s ongoing funding needs.

A joint assessment released in March by Ukraine’s government, the World Bank and European Commission estimates Ukraine’s long-term recovery needs will total at least $411 billion. In March, Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund agreed on a $15.6 billion loan package aimed at shoring up the government’s severely strained finances.

Since the war began in February 2022, the United States has given Ukraine more than $100 billion in military and civilian support, which includes some money for reconstruction. Other countries also have provided Ukraine with substantial support.

At the roundtable, Yellen said “the United States will do what it takes to support Ukraine, for as long as it takes.” She said “our historic multilateral sanctions coalition is restricting Russia’s access to the technology and equipment it needs to supply its military.”

Zelenskyy argued that liquidating Russia’s funds held around the world, including those of sanctioned oligarchs, would send a message to “potential aggressors” wherever they may be.

The idea is gaining traction. Former Biden administration official Daleep Singh told the Senate Banking Committee on Feb. 28 that forfeiting Russia’s billions in assets held by the U.S. is “something we ought to pursue.” And Charles Michel, president of the European Council, has called for using Russia’s Central Bank funds to “rebuild what it has destroyed.”

The U.S. announced last week that Treasury officials Liz Rosenberg and Brian Nelson — specialists in sanctions and terrorist financing — will travel to Europe this month to meet with leaders of financial institutions in Switzerland, Italy and Germany. They plan to share intelligence on potential sanctions evaders and to warn of the potential penalties for failure to comply with international sanctions.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Zelenskyy stood and called for a moment of silence for a Ukrainian soldier who appears to have been beheaded. A gruesome video that purports to show the beheading spread quickly online and drew outrage in Ukraine, in the latest accusation of atrocities said to have been committed by Russian troops.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  3. Team Trump embraces Bragg indictment
  4. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  5. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  6. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  7. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  8. House Democrat calls for Feinstein to resign
  9. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  10. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  11. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  12. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  13. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  14. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  15. Five takeaways from the March inflation slowdown
  16. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  17. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  18. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
Load more

Video

See all Video