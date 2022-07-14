trending:

2nd baby for Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson amid scandal

by The Associated Press - 07/14/22 1:55 PM ET
This combination photo shows TV personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson during an NBA basketball practice in Oakland, Calif., on May 30, 2018. A representative for Kardashian confirms she and ex Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for daughter True via surrogate. In a statement, the rep says the surrogate got pregnant in November. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for their 4-year-old daughter via surrogate, but don’t count on a reunion for mom and dad.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” a representative for Kardashian said Thursday in a statement.

The 38-year-old reality star and Good American clothing brand co-founder started dating the Chicago Bulls player in 2016 and they’ve had a rollercoaster relationship ever since. In December, it was revealed that Thompson was having a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols, who he’d slept with around his 30th birthday in March 2021.

Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson last year. The baby, a boy, is now 7 months old. Thompson, 31, is also the father of a 5-year-old son he had with ex Jordan Craig.

