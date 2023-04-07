trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

3 new ‘Star Wars’ movies coming, including Rey’s return

by The Associated Press - 04/07/23 10:40 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 04/07/23 10:40 AM ET
FILE - Daisy Ridley arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. Lucasfilm announced three new live-action films in the "Star Wars" franchise which includes the return of Ridley as Rey. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – Daisy Ridley arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. Lucasfilm announced three new live-action films in the “Star Wars” franchise which includes the return of Ridley as Rey. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — For “Star Wars” lovers, new entertainment is a little less far, far away — Lucasfilm announced three new live-action films in the franchise Friday.

The news, which includes the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey in one of the films, was revealed at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and also on the Star Wars website. Directing the movies will be James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kennedy brought the directors onstage for the announcement.

Mangold’s film will return to the dawn of the Jedi. Filoni’s will be about the New Republic, and “will close out the interconnected stories told in ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ and other Disney+ series,” the announcement said. Obaid-Chinoy’s movie will focus on the events after “The Rise of Skywalker,” and feature Ridley back as Rey “as she builds a new Jedi Order.”

Mangold directed “Logan” and the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Filoni helmed “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka,” and Obaid-Chinoy directed “Ms. Marvel” and “Saving Face.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Clarence Thomas says he ‘was advised’ he didn’t have to disclose trips ...
  2. In battle with DOJ over classified docs, Senate turns to power of the purse
  3. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  4. CNN’s Van Jones in tense exchange with GOP Tennessee state lawmaker: ‘Why ...
  5. Supreme Court declines to intervene to enforce West Virginia transgender ...
  6. Expelled Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones: I was voted out for being ‘an ...
  7. Tennessee GOP caucus chair cuts interview with CNN short
  8. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  9. Who is Boris Epshteyn, the controversial aide by Trump’s side in court
  10. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  11. Authoritarianism 101: Tennessee is now schooling other Republicans in how ...
  12. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  13. Obama: Expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers ‘a sign of weakness’
  14. Will mail, packages be delivered on Good Friday, Easter weekend?
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats vow to investigate Justice Thomas
  16. GOP legislatures battle for power with Democratic cities: Three flashpoints
  17. ‘Stunning’: James Webb telescope provides new view of Uranus
  18. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
Load more

Video

See all Video