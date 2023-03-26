trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Adele extends Las Vegas residency, plans concert film

by AP - 03/26/23 3:48 PM ET
by AP - 03/26/23 3:48 PM ET
FILE – Adele appears at the Brit Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022. Adele has announced that she’s extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November and also plans to release a concert film. Saturday night’s show was the last performance in the British singer’s original “Weekends With…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adele announced Sunday that she’s extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November and also plans to release a concert film.

Saturday night’s show was the last performance in the British singer’s original “Weekends With Adele” series that covered 34 dates since last November on the Las Vegas Strip.

Her representatives said Adele’s shows will resume at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 16 and run through Nov. 4.

The June performances will be recorded and released as a concert special.

Adele ended speculation about her future at the Colosseum, telling a sold-out crowd Saturday night that she will be back in June and mentioning the concert film, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that,” Adele said. “So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  2. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  3. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  4. How the world is responding to Putin’s threat of nukes in Belarus
  5. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  6. Lofgren says Trump rhetoric around Bragg case ‘more overt and blatant’ than ...
  7. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  8. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — Finger pointing threatens debt limit deal
  10. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  11. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  12. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  13. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  14. Trump opens campaign rally with song featuring Jan. 6 defendants
  15. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  16. Attorney says Trump ‘assumed’ he would be arrested: ‘He was reacting ...
  17. McCarthy says House will press ahead with TikTok bill after CEO’s testimony
  18. House GOP leaders try to unite ‘dysfunctional’ family through process ...
Load more

Video

See all Video