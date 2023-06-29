trending:

2024 Grammys will be held Feb. 4 in Los Angeles

by MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press - 06/29/23 10:05 AM ET
FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Oct. 10, 2017. The Recording Academy on Thursday, June 29, 2023, announced a few key dates for the forthcoming 66th annual Grammy Awards. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Awards are returning to Los Angeles on the first Sunday in February.

The Recording Academy announced several key dates ahead of its 66th annual show honoring the best in music. CBS will air the main ceremony starting at 8 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 4 from Crypto.com Arena, and it will be livestreamed on Paramount+.

The ceremony will feature several new changes.

Earlier this month, the Recording Academy announced that three new categories will be added to the Grammys in 2024: best pop dance recording, best African music performance, and best alternative jazz album.

They also shared a few new voting rules, including new protocols regarding AI technology. “A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any category,” the requirements read in part, specifying that while songs that utilize AI technology are eligible for inclusion, “the human authorship component of the work submitted must be meaningful.”

In addition, to win a nomination for the album of the year category, a music creator now has to account for at least 20% of the work. That’s a reversal of 2021 rule change that allowed anyone who worked on the album to receive a nomination.

The number of those eligible in the “Big Four” categories — best new artists as well as album, song, and record of the year — has been decreased from 10 to eight nominees.

Nominations will be announced on Nov. 10.

