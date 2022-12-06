trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

38 women accuse James Toback of sexual misconduct in lawsuit

by The Associated Press - 12/06/22 5:55 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/06/22 5:55 PM ET
James Toback
FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2014, file photo, James Toback arrives at the 2014 AFI Fest “The Gambler” in Los Angeles Mo More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse. The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago, waiving statutes of limitations. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse.

The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago, waiving statutes of limitations.

Accusations that Toback had engaged in sexual abuse going back years surfaced in late 2017, first reported by the Los Angeles Times as the #MeToo movement gained attention.

In 2018, Los Angeles prosecutors said the statutes of limitations had expired in five cases they reviewed, and they declined to bring criminal charges against Toback.

Information on attorneys or representatives for Toback was not available; he has denied the allegations made against him.

Fifteen of the women are named as plaintiffs in the New York suit, while another 23 are listed as Jane Does; in addition to Toback, the Harvard Club of New York City is also listed as a defendant, with some of the women saying they were abused there.

An email seeking comment was sent to the club.

Toback was nominated for an Oscar for writing 1991′s “Bugsy,” and his career in Hollywood has spanned more than 40 years.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  2. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  3. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  4. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  5. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  6. Items with classified markings found in Trump storage unit: reports
  7. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  8. Four ways Warnock’s win helps Biden
  9. Trump hosts Mar-a-Lago event with prominent QAnon, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist
  10. Supreme Court signals interest in middle path in major election law clash
  11. GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump ...
  12. Democrats make major concession on vaccine mandate
  13. Arkansas town elects youngest Black mayor in US
  14. Gosar tweets, then deletes, support for Trump’s Constitution termination ...
  15. Musk lashes out at SF mayor over investigation into Twitter’s makeshift ...
  16. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  17. Trump certainly has had ‘a great fall’
  18. Graham: Democrats fear Walker win because it would mean GOP is ‘not racist’
Load more

Video

See all Video