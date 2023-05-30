trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay

by AP - 05/30/23 10:19 PM ET
by AP - 05/30/23 10:19 PM ET
FILE - A pedestrian passes a mural of rap pioneer Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC, by artist Art1Airbrush, Aug. 18, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of hip-hop trailblazer Jam Master Jay, prosecutors said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, adding another suspect in the Run-DMC member's killing which for years after it initially happened had languished as a cold case. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE – A pedestrian passes a mural of rap pioneer Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC, by artist Art1Airbrush, Aug. 18, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of hip-hop trailblazer Jam Master Jay, prosecutors said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, adding another suspect in the Run-DMC member’s killing which for years after it initially happened had languished as a cold case. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, prosecutors said Tuesday, marking the latest movement in a case that languished for years.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York filed a superseding indictment on Tuesday, charging Jay Bryant, 49, in the death of Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay.

Two other men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., had previously been indicted in August 2020 for the death of Jay. The hip-hop trailblazer was shot in the head in his studio on Oct. 30, 2002.

Bryant’s attorney, César de Castro, said in an email that they had just learned of the charges.

“Securing an indictment in a secret grand jury, applying an extremely low burden of proof, is one thing. Proving it at trial is another matter,” he said.

Bryant, from Queens, was in custody already on unrelated federal drug charges.

At the time the other two men were indicted, authorities said Jay’s death involved a drug deal gone bad. In a letter filed with the court on Tuesday, prosecutors said Bryant and the two other men entered the building that evening, and then fled after the shooting. They said Bryant was seen going into the building, and his DNA was recovered at the scene.

Jay was in Run-DMC with Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniel in the early 1980s. The group helped bring hip-hop music into the mainstream. Run DMC’s hits include “King of Rock,” “It’s Tricky” and a remake of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

For years, Jay’s death lingered as a cold case, with witnesses reluctant to speak up despite reward money being offered.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Debt ceiling live updates: Bipartisan support sends bill toward final House vote
  3. House gets debt ceiling bill over key procedural hurdle — with Democratic help
  4. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  5. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  6. DOJ has audio recording of Trump discussing classified document he took: CNN
  7. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  8. Democrats put potential headache of passing debt ceiling rule on McCarthy
  9. DeSantis: Trump’s ‘whole family moved to Florida under my governorship’
  10. Tuberville adviser resigns following military holds controversy
  11. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  12. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
  13. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  14. Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 
  15. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  16. Greene says McCarthy will release Jan. 6 tapes to three more outlets
  17. Progressives vent frustration as debt limit bill nears final vote
  18. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
Load more

Video

See all Video