trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Actor Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ dies at 83

by The Associated Press - 08/04/23 1:56 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 08/04/23 1:56 PM ET
FILE - Actor Mark Margolis, left, and Jacqueline Margolis attend the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Mark Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – Actor Mark Margolis, left, and Jacqueline Margolis attend the premiere of “Noah” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Mark Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan…

NEW YORK (AP) — Emmy-nominated actor Mark Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83.

The actor died at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness, according to a statement from his son, Morgan Margolis.

Margolis was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for “Breaking Bad,” for outstanding guest actor, as Salamanca, the elderly don of his drug clan who was unable to speak or walk due to a stroke. Much of his character’s backstory later played out on “Better Call Saul,” the prequel in which he guest-starred from 2016 to 2022.

Margolis also was known for many film roles, particularly in the films of Darren Aronofsky: “Noah,” “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler” and “Pi.” He also played Alberto “The Shadow” in “Scarface.” Other film roles included “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Gone Baby Gone,” and “Stand Up Guys.”

Margolis was born in Philadelphia in 1939 and studied acting in New York City with noted teacher Stella Adler. Focusing on the stage in his early career, he appeared in dozens of shows off-Broadway, including at the Public Theater in New York, and on Broadway in “Infidel Caesar,” based on Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.” He founded Blue Dome, a touring theater troupe.

Margolis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline Margolis, and his son Morgan, who is CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment. The family plans to have a private memorial and funeral.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  2. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  3. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  4. More Americans say they can never retire
  5. Kinzinger: McCarthy criticism of Trump charges ‘complete garbage’
  6. ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts spar over whether Trump is ‘toast’
  7. Pelosi takes shot at ‘scared puppy’ Trump
  8. Senate Democrats press Roberts on Alito recusals
  9. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  10. Hospital computer systems in multiple states hit by cyberattack
  11. Why falling confidence in America’s military is creating ‘a real crisis’ 
  12. Republican group rips Trump in Fox News ad campaign: ‘He’ll do it again’
  13. America’s diplomats are missing in action — it’s endangering national ...
  14. Is the Trump indictment constitutionally legitimate?
  15. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  16. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  17. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  18. DeSantis slams NBA players union over Orlando Magic criticism
Load more