trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Actor Marla Gibbs, 92, will tell her life story in the memoir ‘It’s Never Too Late’

by AP - 07/26/23 8:00 AM ET
by AP - 07/26/23 8:00 AM ET
FILE - Actress Marla Gibbs appears at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on July 20, 2021. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, a Black imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, for a memoir coming out in the fall of 2024. Gibbs, 92, is calling the book “It's Never Too Late," in which she traces her rise from Chicago's South Side to long-term success in Hollywood. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE – Actress Marla Gibbs appears at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on July 20, 2021. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, a Black imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, for a memoir…

NEW YORK (AP) — Marla Gibbs has waited a long time to tell her life story.

The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers dedicated to Black stories, for a memoir coming out in fall 2024. Gibbs, 92, is calling the book “It’s Never Too Late,” in which she traces her rise from Chicago’s South Side to long-term success in Hollywood.

“My hope is that my memoir will serve as an inspiration to those that continue to show me love and support,” Gibbs said in a statement Wednesday. “I believe no matter the challenges one faces, it is never too late to turn your life around or make a difference. I am grateful and I am ready to reveal the challenges I overcame as a way of service to those who wish to transform their tests into testimonies.”

Gibbs’ other credits include the films “The Visit” and “Meteor Man” and a recurring role on the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  2. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  3. Trump says he would end European visa fees for US citizens planned for 2024
  4. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  5. Judge says Hunter Biden legal team apparently ‘misrepresented’ identity to ...
  6. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  7. The Memo: Hunter’s headlines create political bind for Biden
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — Impeachment now front and center for House GOP
  9. Scary moment for McConnell raises questions for GOP
  10. McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
  11. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  12. DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis
  13. UFO whistleblower makes explosive claims, but wary of divulging details
  14. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  15. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  16. Alpha Phi Alpha moves 2025 convention out of Florida over ‘racist’ policies
  17. McCarthy unites fractious GOP with impeachment talk
  18. Fed hikes interest rates to 22-year high after brief pause
Load more