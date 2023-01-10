trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

by JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press - 01/10/23 6:59 AM ET
by JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press - 01/10/23 6:59 AM ET
AP Photo/Kin Cheung
A member of staff places the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family.

LONDON (AP) — After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry’s book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday.

The book’s publisher said “Spare” sold 400,000 copies in the U.K. in all formats — hardback, e-book and audio — on its first day.

“As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter),” said Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House.

A few stores in Britain opened at midnight to sell copies to diehard royal devotees and the merely curious. Many said they wanted to form their own opinion of the book after days of snippets and debate on news sites and television.

“I’m excited just to hear about Prince Harry’s life from Prince Harry,” said Sarah Nakana, a surveyor who bought the book at London’s Victoria station. “There’s so much misinformation, disinformation about Harry and Meghan.”

The book’s myriad revelations and accusations have already been splashed across the media. In the ghostwritten memoir Harry, 38, recounts his grief at the death of his mother, Princess Diana, his disputes with brother Prince William and frustration at the role of royal “spare” in the shadow of his elder sibling, who is heir to the British throne.

He lacerates the U.K.’s tabloid press for coverage he considers prurient, intrusive and sometimes plain wrong, claims his relatives were unwelcoming to his wife Meghan and accuses members of the royal family, including his stepmother Camilla, of leaking stories to the media to burnish their own reputations.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on any of the allegations, though royal allies have pushed back, largely anonymously.

Harry’s exposure of bitter divides inside the House of Windsor — alongside details of his mental health struggles, experiences with sex and drugs and decade-long military career — has generated reams of media coverage.

The book is the top-selling book on Amazon’s U.K. site, which like many big retailers is offering it half price, and is already one of the year’s biggest sellers.

John Cotterill, nonfiction buyer at the Waterstones bookstore chain, told trade magazine The Bookseller that “Spare” was “one the biggest pre-order titles of the last decade for Waterstones.”

Excitement is far from universal, however. Harry’s interview with broadcaster ITV drew 4.1 million viewers on Sunday — fewer than the 5.3 million who watched BBC drama “Happy Valley” at the same time.

Retail worker Caroline Lennon arrived at 6 a.m. Tuesday at a branch of Waterstones in central London to await its opening.

“I did expect a queue. Unfortunately, there’s no queue. I’m just by myself,” she said.

“I want to read (it) because I like the royal family and I don’t care what anybody says,” she said. “People will criticize that. I don’t care because I like the royal family, and I like Harry and Meghan.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  2. House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority
  3. Royal PR battle rages as Harry spares no one
  4. McCarthy’s concessions spur fears of potential default, government shutdown
  5. 2023 is the year for hunting heretics
  6. Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump
  7. Republicans: Attacking the IRS is a no-lose proposition, right?
  8. Biden’s classified-records headache is Garland’s special-counsel nightmare
  9. Katie Porter launches bid for Feinstein’s Senate seat
  10. Texas Republican files articles of impeachment against Mayorkas
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — New Biden controversy on classified ...
  12. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  13. Watch live: Powell delivers remarks from Stockholm
  14. Diamond of pro-Trump Diamond and Silk duo dies at 51
  15. Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating ...
  16. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
  17. Democrats hope to keep momentum with Virginia special election
  18. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video