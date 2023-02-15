trending:

Amanda Gorman writes children’s book ‘Something, Someday’

by The Associated Press - 02/15/23 10:59 AM ET
Amanda Gorman speaks on stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Gorman’s next literary project is a collaboration with a prize-winning illustrator for a children’s book coming out this fall.

Viking Children’s Books announced Wednesday that “Something, Someday,” by Gorman and Christian Robinson, is scheduled for Sept. 26. Viking is calling the book “a message of hope” about the ability to make a difference in a troubled world.

“I wrote ‘Something, Someday’ to show that though it might be difficult, when we work together, even the smallest acts of kindness can lead to the largest positive change,” the 24-year-old Gorman said in s statement. Gorman became an international sensation after reading her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

“I’ve long admired Christian’s art and having the opportunity to collaborate with him has been a dream come true. I hope that readers find joy and inspiration in ‘Something, Someday’ and I can’t wait for it to be out in the world.”

Robinson has illustrated books ranging from “Last Stop on Market Street,” written by Matt de la Peña, to “The Bench” by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

“Amanda Gorman’s words offer us a much-needed balm, with healing properties of honesty, hope and community care,” Robinson said in a statement. “This book was an honor to illustrate and it’s my hope that it encourages young readers to be the change they want to see in the world.”

Gorman’s bestsellers include a book edition of “The Hill We Climb,” the poetry collection “Call Us What We Carry” and the children’s book “Change Sings.”

