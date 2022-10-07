trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

‘America’s Got Talent’ going global with all-stars version

by The Associated Press - 10/07/22 6:54 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/07/22 6:54 PM ET
This combination of photos show Simon Cowell, from left, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel at the “America’s Got Talent” season 15 red carpet in Pasadena, Calif., on March 4, 2020. (Photos by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A global version of “America’s Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC.

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations,” the network said Friday. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America’s Got Talent.”

Terry Crews will pull double-duty as well, remaining host of the original series and the spinoff, which is beginning production this month and will debut in 2023, NBC said.

The talent contest, created by Cowell, launched in 2006 in the U.S. and has been replicated in 70-plus local versions produced in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Competitors range widely and have included singers, magicians, comedians and stunt acts.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the first ...
  2. As Mar-a-Lago case ...
  3. The Memo: Biden’s ...
  4. When civil war becomes all the rage
  5. Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters ...
  6. These Florida Republicans requested ...
  7. Sasse’s expected exit shrinks ...
  8. Georgia GOP lieutenant governor ...
  9. FBI leak: Is ‘Hurricane ...
  10. Walker claims he learned identity of ...
  11. US purchases $290 million of drug for ...
  12. Sanders offers blistering ...
  13. What Biden’s marijuana order does ...
  14. 665 FBI employees left agency after ...
  15. Hurricane Julia expected to form over ...
  16. Rep. Casten says his daughter died ...
  17. Senate Republican bill would repeal ...
  18. Zelensky urges world leaders to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video