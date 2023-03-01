trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Anna Netrebko concert canceled by Taiwan national orchestra

by The Associated Press - 03/01/23 3:28 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/01/23 3:28 PM ET
FILE – Russian soprano Anna Netrebko bows to the audience at the end of La Scala opera house’s gala season opener, Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Tosca” at the Milan La Scala theater, Italy, on Dec. 7, 2019. Taiwan’s National Symphony Orchestra canceled a March 5 concert scheduled to feature Netrebko “due to public concerns.” (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Taiwan’s National Symphony Orchestra canceled a March 5 concert scheduled to feature soprano Anna Netrebko in a decision the orchestra said it made “due to public concerns.”

Netrebko had been scheduled to perform with her husband, tenor Yusif Eyvazov, and mezzo-soprano I-Chiao Shih.

The orchestra said in a statement Tuesday that ticker buyers will be offered refunds.

Netrebko, a 51-year-old who was born in Russia and lives in Vienna, was among classical music’s top draws until last year, when New York’s Metropolitan Opera dropped her after she refused to distance herself from Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He schedule lists upcoming concerts in Hong Kong on March 9 and 11, and at Tokyo on March 15. She is scheduled to open the 100th anniversary season of Italy’s Arena de Verona on June 16 in the title role of Verdi’s “Aida” with Eyvazov, as Rademes.

An email sent to Netrebko’s agent seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump ‘successfully chilled’ FBI from being willing to investigate anything ...
  2. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  3. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  4. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  5. Two more House Republicans call for home-state Rep. Santos to be ousted
  6. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  7. Republicans vow to block Biden FAA pick as Democrats double down
  8. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  9. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  10. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  11. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  12. GOP senators grill Garland on border security, weaponization of law ...
  13. China, Belarus call for cease-fire, negotiations in Ukraine
  14. Watch live: Jury to visit crime scene in Murdaugh trial ahead of closing ...
  15. US intelligence: No evidence foreign adversaries behind ‘Havana syndrome’
  16. Eight Iowa state GOP lawmakers propose constitutional amendment to ban same-sex ...
  17. LAPD may no longer send armed officers to these 28 types of police calls
  18. Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait
Load more

Video

See all Video