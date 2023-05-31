trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

At 83, Al Pacino is expecting a baby with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah

by AP - 05/31/23 11:33 AM ET
by AP - 05/31/23 11:33 AM ET
FILE - Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for "The Irishman," poses backstage at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019. A representative for Al Pacino confirms that the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for “The Irishman,” poses backstage at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019. A representative for Al Pacino confirms that the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Pacino, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby, the actor’s representative confirmed Wednesday.

Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino’s fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including the Pacino-starrer “Billy Knight.”

Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro’s own. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed earlier this month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time, but few other details — including the identity of the mother — were released.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  3. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  4. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  5. Paul to force tough debt ceiling vote to cut total spending 
  6. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  7. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  8. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wildcard in 2024 GOP race
  9. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  10. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  11. Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done
  12. Republicans and Democrats who bucked party leaders by voting no
  13. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  14. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  15. How Democrats can win noncollege voters without giving in to racism
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Congress poised to avert default in victory for ...
  17. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  18. Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down two laws restricting abortion
Load more

Video

See all Video