trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Audiobook features talks between Trump and Bob Woodward

by The Associated Press - 10/18/22 4:42 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/18/22 4:42 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — More than eight hours of conversations between Donald Trump and Bob Woodward will be released next week as an audiobook.

Simon & Schuster Audio announced Tuesday that “The Trump Tapes” will be published Oct. 25. Woodward, along with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa, interviewed Trump in 2016, when he was seeking the Republican nomination for president. Woodward then interviewed the then-president 19 times in 2019-2020 for his bestselling book on the Trump administration, “Rage.”

“I’m doing something here that I’ve never done before, presenting the lengthy, raw interviews of my work,” Woodward comments in the introduction. “I wanted to put as much of Trump’s voice, his own words, out there for the historical record so people can hear and make their own assessments.”

Former first lady Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Vice President Mike Pence are among those who stopped by while Woodward and the president were speaking. The audiobook also includes Woodward’s discussions with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Warnock’s gloves come off against ...
  2. Trump attack leaves GOP wondering if ...
  3. Democrats worry they peaked too soon ...
  4. January 6 Select Committee springs ...
  5. Georgia smashes record for early ...
  6. The four sleeper races that may ...
  7. Five takeaways from the fiery ...
  8. Four non-nuclear ways Putin could ...
  9. Marijuana use is becoming a new ...
  10. What we know about Trump’s ...
  11. Tax filers can keep more money in ...
  12. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  13. Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado ...
  14. Cato Institute sues Education ...
  15. Biden administration demands Arizona ...
  16. To know how the war in Ukraine will ...
  17. Fiona Hill says Musk tweet ‘clearly ...
  18. Budd widens lead over Beasley in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video