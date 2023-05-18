trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Austrian actor Helmut Berger, movie star in the 1960s and 1970s, dies at 78

by AP - 05/18/23 10:22 AM ET
by AP - 05/18/23 10:22 AM ET
FILE - Austrian actort Helmut Berger performs as 'Don Juan' during a rehearsal for the theater play 'Don Juan comes from the war' in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2003. Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and 1970s who rose to prominence with roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, has died. He was 78. (AP Photo/Stephan Trierenberg, File)
FILE – Austrian actort Helmut Berger performs as ‘Don Juan’ during a rehearsal for the theater play ‘Don Juan comes from the war’ in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2003. Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and 1970s who rose to prominence with roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, has died. He was 78. (AP Photo/Stephan Trierenberg, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and 1970s who rose to prominence with roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, died Thursday, his agent said. He was 78.

Berger died “peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly” early Thursday in his home city of Salzburg, agent Helmut Berger wrote on his management company’s website.

Berger was born in Bad Ischl, Austria on May 29, 1944. In 1964, he worked as a film extra in Rome before being discovered by Visconti, who would later become his partner and in 1966 gave him his first role. He played prominent roles in Visconti’s “The Damned,” “Ludwig” and “Conversation Piece.”

Berger’s credits also included appearances in Vittorio De Sica’s “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis,” Massimo Dallamano’s “Dorian Gray,” and, later, in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III.”

After a string of health problems, Berger announced the end of his acting career in November 2019.

Berger’s agent said that “he enjoyed his motto ‘La Dolce Vita’ to the full all his life.” He quoted Berger as saying many years ago: “I have lived three lives, and in four languages! Je ne regrette rien!”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  2. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. McCarthy shifts, voices new confidence in debt ceiling deal
  5. Pence ‘not terribly surprised’ to see Disney cancel Florida contract amid ...
  6. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  7. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  8. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  9. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
  10. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  11. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  12. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  13. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  14. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  15. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  16. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  17. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  18. Feinstein’s complications from shingles more serious than previously disclosed
Load more

Video

See all Video