trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Author Howard Blum is writing book on Idaho student deaths

by The Associated Press - 01/18/23 4:03 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/18/23 4:03 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — A bestselling author of crime stories and other nonfiction works is working on a book about the stabbing deaths last fall of four students at the University of Idaho.

Howard Blum has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers, which has not yet announced a title or release date. His previous books include “Wanted!: The Search for Nazis in America” and “American Lightning: Terror, Mystery, the Birth of Hollywood, and the Crime of the Century,” which in 2009 won an Edgar Award for “best fact crime” book.

Blum has been reporting on the Idaho killings for Air Mail, the digital newsletter co-founded by former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter.

“I hope to tell a suspenseful factual story that will put readers in the midst of events and help them understand what really happened in the still of the night in Moscow, Idaho,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “And, not least, why it happened.”

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed Nov. 13.

Bryan Kohberger, a doctoral student at Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. He was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania in connection with the deaths. He has been extradited to Idaho and has yet to enter a plea.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos denies performing as a drag queen
  2. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  3. Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race
  4. Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024
  5. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  6. Treasury resorts to ‘extraordinary measures’ after US hits debt limit
  7. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  8. Pompeo says Trump told him to 'shut the hell up' about China
  9. Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charges over ‘Rust’ shooting
  10. McConnell: US ‘never will’ default on its debt
  11. These are the House GOP power players in the 118th Congress
  12. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  13. Megyn Kelly knocks CNN considering comedian as prime-time host: ‘It’s not ...
  14. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  15. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  16. Trump mistook photo of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife during ...
  17. 10 reasons to take UFOs seriously
  18. Putin ally: Russia’s defeat in Ukraine could trigger nuclear war
Load more

Video

See all Video