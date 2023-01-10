trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline Coachella

by The Associated Press - 01/10/23 5:26 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/10/23 5:26 PM ET
Bad Bunny
FILE – Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on April 25, 2022. The Puerto Rican rapper will headline at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will hit the stage as headliners at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Organizers announced the hefty list of performers Tuesday. The festival will run for two weekends between April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, California.

Other notable performers include Rosalia, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Pusha T, Bjork, Becky G, SG Lewis, Burna Boy, Earthgang, Labrinth and Chemical Brothers.

Bad Bunny is expected to perform on both Fridays, Blackpink will go on both Saturdays, and Frank Ocean will close out both Sundays.

Festival officials mentioned that the first weekend would have very limited passes.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  2. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  3. Local NY Republicans call on Santos to resign
  4. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  5. Watch live: Nassau County GOP holds press conference on George Santos
  6. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  7. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  8. White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP
  9. FAA lifts departure halt after computer outage, thousands of flights delayed
  10. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  11. McConnell faces difficult 2023 amid Trump, House GOP pressures
  12. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  13. Royal PR battle rages as Harry spares no one
  14. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  15. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  16. Democrats planning to sit on all GOP select committees 
  17. Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer
  18. Santos says he won’t resign amid pressure from local NY Republicans
Load more

Video

See all Video