Battle rapper Tsu Surf facing federal racketeering charges

by The Associated Press - 10/14/22 6:48 PM ET
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing federal drug trafficking charges and other related counts following his arrest this week at a home in northern New Jersey,

The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, made his initial court appearance Friday but did not enter a plea. WNYW-TV in New York reported that Cox told the judge he had hired an attorney to represent him but the lawyer could not make the hearing, so the judge allowed another lawyer to fill in on Friday.

Cox is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges. They are allegedly members of a New Jersey-based Crips gang set known as the Silverbacc Gorillas or “SBG”.

U.S. marshals arrested the rapper Thursday afternoon at a home in Jersey City.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey did not immediately respond to a message sent late Friday afternoon seeking comment.

