trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Biden’s State of the Union draws audience of 27.3 million

by DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press - 02/08/23 8:02 PM ET
by DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press - 02/08/23 8:02 PM ET
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 27.3 million people watched President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on television, the second smallest audience for the annual event in at least 30 years, the Nielsen company said on Wednesday.

It was also down nearly 28% from the 38.2 million people who saw Biden’s address in 2022.

The only smaller audience since 1993 was the 26.9 million who watched Biden’s address to Congress in 2021 — not officially a State of the Union speech, since he had just taken office a few months earlier. That speech was delivered on the unusually late date of April 28.

Nielsen did not have figures available from before President Bill Clinton’s first address to Congress, which reached 66.9 million people in 1993, when entertainment options were fewer.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of the people who watched Biden’s speech were 55 and older, Nielsen said. Only 5% were young adults under age 35.

The speech was carried live on 16 television networks.

Biden’s largest audience came on Fox News Channel, where the speech was seen by 4.69 million people, Nielsen said. ABC had 4.41 million viewers for Biden, NBC had 3.78 million, CBS had 3.64 million, MSNBC had 3.55 million, CNN had 2.4 million and the Fox broadcast network had 1.66 million.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  2. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  3. Watch live: House panel holds hearing on oversight, ‘weaponization’ of ...
  4. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  5. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  6. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  7. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  8. White House spars with GOP senator on Social Security
  9. DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision
  10. House unanimously approves resolution condemning China for spy balloon
  11. Trump’s last Defense secretary takes on the ‘American war machine’
  12. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  13. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  14. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  15. Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing
  16. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  17. Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Overhyped’ DeSantis will ‘implode’ following ...
  18. Biden gets the best of GOP
Load more

Video

See all Video