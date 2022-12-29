trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87

by The Associated Press - 12/29/22 12:07 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/29/22 12:07 PM ET
Bob Penny
This image released by Kim McCray shows Bob Penny. The Alabama actor who played small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama” has died at age 87. (Kim McCray via AP)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Bob Penny, an Alabama college professor and actor who performed small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died at age 87.

Penny died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville. No cause of death was given.

Born in Anniston in 1935, Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry and prose at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL.com reported.

During the 1980s, Penny found work on the side by acting in TV commercials for a local department store as well as for a United Way campaign in Atlanta. Penny got deeper into acting after retiring from the university in 1990.

“Then the movies began to come,” Penny told AL.com in 2008. “I was really lucky. I had these very small roles, but they sure helped pay the mortgage.”

Penny appeared in more than 30 movies and TV series. He was credited as a “crony” in the 1994 film “Forrest Gump,” and played a bumbling, small-town lawyer in “Sweet Home Alabama,” released in 2002.

Penny’s other film credits included the movies “Mississippi Burning,” “My Cousin Vinny” and “The Legend of Bagger Vance,” as well as the TV series “In the Heat of the Night.”

When he wasn’t acting on film, Penny took parts in theater productions in Birmingham, where he performed onstage in plays including “The Odd Couple” and “Don Juan in Hell.”

“Bob Penny captivated all of our hearts at Birmingham Festival Theatre and put his all into his work,” Rhonda Erbrick, chairwoman of the theater’s board, said in a statement. She added that Penny “is and was always an actor and a joy to be around.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  2. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  3. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  4. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  5. Questions loom at CNN after difficult year 
  6. What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
  7. Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 
  8. Ways and Means panel releases Trump’s tax returns
  9. Trump Jr. details efforts to sway father on Jan. 6 in panel deposition
  10. Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding package
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — Committee to release Trump’s fill tax returns ...
  12. READ: Trump’s personal taxes released by House Ways and Means
  13. Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of ...
  14. The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
  15. Women, dog kicked off Amtrak train in viral video
  16. Musk says Twitter employees had ‘Fauci Fan Club’ Slack channel
  17. Alyssa Farah Griffin says Meadows prevented her from trying to stop Trump COVID ...
  18. Andrew Tate detained by Romanian officials in human trafficking case, lawyer ...
Load more

Video

See all Video