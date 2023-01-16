trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Boris Johnson signs deal for memoir of turbulent premiership

by The Associated Press - 01/16/23 1:35 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/16/23 1:35 PM ET
FILE – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, May 25, 2022. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write a memoir of his tumultuous time in office, which began with a vow to “get Brexit done” and ended in scandal and resignation. Publisher HarperCollins said Monday Jan. 16, 2023, that the as-yet untitled book will be a prime ministerial memoir “like no other.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write a memoir of his tumultuous time in office, which began with a vow to “get Brexit done” and ended in scandal and resignation.

Publisher HarperCollins said Monday that the as-yet untitled book will be a prime ministerial memoir “like no other.”

Johnson became prime minister in July 2019, won a major election victory that December and brought the U.K. out of the European Union the following year. He led Britain through the COVID-19 pandemic — which landed him in intensive care — and the first months of the war in Ukraine but became embroiled in scandals over his finances and ethics.

He was forced to resign in July 2022 after dozens of members of his government quit in protest.

No publication date has been set for the book, which will be published in the U.K. by Harper Collins imprint William Collins. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times,” said Arabella Pike, publishing director at William Collins.

Johnson, a former journalist, has written several books, including “The Churchill Factor,” about wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill. In 2015 he signed a deal for a book on William Shakespeare, initially slated for publication in 2016. It was later delayed indefinitely.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  2. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  3. Biden knocks ‘fiscally demented’ Republicans in MLK Day speech
  4. Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle
  5. These US cities have the worst life expectancy, report finds
  6. NY Republican calls for DOJ, FEC to freeze Santos campaign funds
  7. The religious persecution on our doorstep
  8. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  9. The sell-out and the speech
  10. Biden’s classified documents headache won’t go away quietly
  11. In deposition, Trump dismisses ‘hoax’ rape claim, threatens to sue accuser
  12. Scientists guide lightning with lasers fired at thunderclouds
  13. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  14. McCarthy weighs in on defense spending cuts amid GOP divisions
  15. MSNBC host confronts GOP House candidate over anti-LGBTQ Facebook post  
  16. White House counsel: No visitor logs for Biden Delaware home
  17. Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?
  18. Five mayoral races to watch in 2023
Load more

Video

See all Video