trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

BSO plan to digitize John Williams concerts almost complete

by The Associated Press - 02/08/23 9:50 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/08/23 9:50 AM ET
FILE – Composer John Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. Work to digitize a series of more than 200 Boston Pops radio broadcasts conducted by Williams from 1979 until 1991 is almost complete, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 on Williams’ 91st birthday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — An effort to digitize more than 200 Boston Pops radio broadcasts conducted by John Williams from 1979 until 1991 is almost complete, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday, Williams’ 91st birthday.

The project to preserve 233 live radio broadcasts that were recorded on 256 one-quarter inch (0.63 centimeter) reel-to-reel analog tapes that were becoming increasingly fragile and in danger of chemical deterioration was funded by grants totaling $24,000 from the Grammy Museum and the Council on Library and Information Resource.

The recordings chronicle Williams’ work with guest performers from a broad spectrum of the entertainment industry: classical artists like Yo-Yo Ma and James Galway; popular stars such as Joan Baez and Ray Charles; Broadway stars like Carol Channing and Joel Grey; jazz musicians including Wynton Marsalis and Sarah Vaughan; and comedic talents such as Victor Borge.

The concerts were originally broadcast locally before being distributed to radio stations nationwide. Some feature the first concert arrangements of many of the Oscar- and Grammy-winning Williams’ film scores.

The BSO has completed the digitization process and is currently creating access files for public use. The recordings are searchable through the BSO’s performance history search engine and the public can request free access to the audio streams starting June 15.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  2. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  3. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  4. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  5. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  6. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  7. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  8. Greene says she ‘didn’t take any bait’ by heckling Biden
  9. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  10. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  11. Biden’s eminently forgettable speech
  12. Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress
  13. Charging Ahead: The Hill’s EV/AV Summit 2023
  14. Five key lines from Biden’s State of the Union speech
  15. What the pundits are saying about Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address
  16. Chris Wallace says Republicans played into Biden’s hands with heckling
  17. McCarthy defends ‘passionate’ Republicans who heckled Biden during State of ...
  18. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
Load more

Video

See all Video