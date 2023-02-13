trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Carolina Herrera finds royal drama, opulence at NYFW

by NARDOS HAILE, Associated Press - 02/13/23 4:39 PM ET
by NARDOS HAILE, Associated Press - 02/13/23 4:39 PM ET
Fashion from Carolina Herrera’s latest collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Monday Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Herrera is a brand synonymous with elegance and class and in this year’s fall/winter debut, the brand pushed the boundaries on high drama, romance and grandeur — while also showing restraint when necessary.

In the shimmering, grand Plaza Hotel ballroom in New York on Monday, creative director Wes Gordon debuted a collection inspired by themes of elegance and opulence.

The show opened with “I Say a Little Prayer for You,” and a whole slew of romantic songs served as a backdrop for the opening dress — a strapless structured satin black and white mini dress, signifying a regal and straightforward yet elevated look.

Gordon’s signature Herrera aesthetic was on display in a yellow tulle dress with a tiered skirt that bounced as the model strutted down the ballroom. Another look that bought drama and intrigue was yet again a tiered black and white tulle dress — some of the nylon tulle covered the model’s face, giving mystery to the look.

Some of the most gasp-worthy looks were inspired by Empress Elisabeth of Austria, recently given a modern edge in the film “Corsage.” One model wore a chunky pearl necklace with a buttoned-down black silk full-length dress featuring gold embroidery. Another look featured a square-necked Cinderella dress in lilac satin with a peek of black tulle and matching lilac pumps.

“I wanted to develop pieces that were emotional — fabrics that you wanted to touch and really challenge the mills that we work with to come up with something extraordinary,” Gordon said.

Celebrities in attendance at the show were Kelsea Ballerini, Rachel Zoe, Maddie Ziegler and Julianne Hough. Also in attendance at the front row was the creator of the brand, Carolina Herrera herself, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Gordon delivered a multitude of looks that ranged from embroidered hot pink mini dresses to oversized color-blocked dresses with big peplums and chunky belts. The line also featured a plethora of floral and striped printed dresses — all playing with neckline silhouettes, sleeves and length.

The brightness of the colors in the show really was necessary to put the joy back into the world, Gordon said. The brand just recently pledged that it would match all donations given to the Red Cross through its Heart for Hope program until next week to aid in the aftermath of the earthquake that recently devastated Turkey and Syria.

“Even though we’ve been made numb almost by seeing a bombardment of just horrible things over the past decade, these are just beyond belief — so heartbreaking,” Gordon said. “It’s a moment that all of us around the world need to come together to do whatever we can to help.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  2. Feinstein announces retirement at end of term
  3. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  4. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  5. US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
  6. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  7. White House: No indication objects were part of China spy program
  8. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  9. Democrat who nearly unseated Boebert launches 2024 bid against her
  10. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  11. Administration scrambles to quell Congress’s frustration over balloon, UFOs 
  12. Bolton says Haley is ‘really running for vice president’
  13. Feehery: The check-the-box candidate runs for the Republican nomination 
  14. Biden hits 100 judicial confirmations, outpacing Trump and Obama
  15. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  16. Police say Michigan State shooter had note threatening two NJ schools
  17. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  18. Exclusive: Mike Pompeo — Biden has caused ‘global shame’ with spy balloon ...
Load more

Video

See all Video