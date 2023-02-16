trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

CBS’ Gayle King to get Cronkite journalism excellence award

by The Associated Press - 02/16/23 2:22 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/16/23 2:22 PM ET
Gayle King
FILE – Gayle King arrives at HISTORYTalks, Sept. 24, 2022, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. “CBS Mornings” co-host King has been chosen to receive the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King has been chosen to receive the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University.

The honor is given every year by the university’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

King is expected to attend a Feb. 21 awards luncheon at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Phoenix.

She is the 39th recipient of the award. Past honorees include Anderson Cooper, Judy Woodruff and Bob Woodward.

King has been with CBS News since 2011. In recent years, she has earned notice for exclusive interviews with embattled singer R. Kelly and Cherelle Griner, the wife of formerly imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, among others.

Known for her frequent collaborations with close friend Oprah Winfrey, King is an editor-at-large for the Oprah Daily website. She also hosts “Gayle King in the House” on SiriusXM radio.

The Cronkite School, named for the broadcast legend in 1984, focuses on teaching students journalism and multimedia skills. It includes public television station Arizona PBS, considered the largest media outlet globally that is operated by a journalism school.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  2. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  5. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  6. Small number of Trump officials were aware of suspected Chinese balloons: report
  7. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
  8. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  9. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  10. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  11. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  12. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  13. McCarthy tells Mayorkas to ‘stop lying’ about border
  14. Here are the groups looking into George Santos
  15. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  16. NYT editors: Paper ‘will not tolerate’ its journalists protesting coverage ...
  17. Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from trial
  18. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
Load more

Video

See all Video