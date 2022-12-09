trending:

Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show

by JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press - 12/09/22 7:59 AM ET
A model walks the runway at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night.

The fashion brand’s show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern theatre introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripes’ rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the latest collection from the fashion house.

The co-ed runway graced the eyes of several celebrities and entertainers including Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat, Brie Larson, Justin Hoffman, Paris Hilton, Kid Cudi, Paris Jackson, Ava Phillippe, Wiz Khalifa and Courteney Cox. Crawford watched as her daughter, Kaia Gerber, strutted in a glittery gold dress.

Slimane incorporated men and womenswear. Some of the pieces worn were red blazers with gold trims, high-heeled black leather boots, black suits and gold feathers hanging from jackets.

Once the show finished, Slimane briefly marched onstage holding Gerber’s hand, waved and took a bow at audience members – mostly dressed in black – who stood and applauded his fashion efforts.

The fall/winter fashion show ultimately turned into a big party in the lobby area as attendees were served food and drinks before being graced by live performances lasting a couple hours in the theater.

A night centered around rock aesthetics was wrapped up with performances by Iggy Pop, The Strokes, Interpol and The Kills.

