trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

‘Challengers,’ starring Zendaya, will skip Venice premiere due to actors strike, moves to 2024

by JAKE COYLE, Associated Press - 07/21/23 3:40 PM ET
by JAKE COYLE, Associated Press - 07/21/23 3:40 PM ET
This image released by MGM shows Mike Faist, from left, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor in a scene from "Challengers." (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures via AP)
This image released by MGM shows Mike Faist, from left, Zendaya and Josh O’Connor in a scene from “Challengers.” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” starring Zendaya, has been pulled from the Venice Film Festival, where it was to be the opening night film, due to the actors strike.

The R-rated “Challengers,” in which Zendaya stars as a tennis coach involved in a love triangle, had been planned to kick off the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 30 before opening in theaters Sept. 15. But with actors striking from working or promoting their films — including walking any red carpets — distributor MGM, which is owned by Amazon Studios, will instead open “Challengers” in theaters April 26 next year.

“After thoughtful consideration with our partners, and given the parameters that SAG-AFTRA has outlined for its membership, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw ‘Challengers’ from this year’s Venice International Film Festival,” MGM said in a statement Friday. “We look forward to celebrating the film when we can do so with our ensemble cast, director Luca Guadagnino and the filmmaking team at a later date.”

“Challengers,” which co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, is the first major fall festival film to drop out due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes. But many in the film industry are anxiously watching how long the strikes drag on and how they might disrupt the major fall film festivals. Venice, followed by the Telluride, Toronto and New York festivals, are hugely important launching pads for fall movies. But their premieres could be muted without stars in attendance.

Venice organizers announced Friday that Edoardo De Angelis’s “Comandante” will instead open the 80th Venice Film Festival next month.

Several films set for release in August have also been delayed due to the strike. A24’s “Problemista” has been taken off the release schedule. The film, by Julio Torres and starring Tilda Swinton, had been set to open Aug. 24. And Lionsgate is delaying Marc Foster’s “Wonder” spinoff “White Bird” from Aug. 18 until later in the year.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  2. JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr.’s White House bid ‘an ...
  3. Republicans rush to defend Jason Aldean and ‘Try That in a Small Town’
  4. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Org just ahead of trial
  7. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  8. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  9. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — Grassley defies FBI with Biden-focused clash
  11. Texas A&M president resigns over hiring controversy around Black editor
  12. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  13. How Jimmy Carter has changed the conversation around hospice
  14. Biden administration joins Manchin, GOP whip in backing pipeline at Supreme ...
  15. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  16. Harvard ‘alien hunter’ UFO claims grab attention ahead of House hearing  
  17. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  18. Biden’s new student loan relief plan — and its legal challenges — face a ...
Load more