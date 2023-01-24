trending:

Chris Stapleton, Babyface to sing at Super Bowl pregame

by JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press - 01/24/23 9:20 AM ET
Chris Stapleton
FILE – Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2, 2016. Stapleton will hit next month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country music star Chris Stapleton will hit next month’s Super Bowl to sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”

The performances will take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Rihanna. The performances will air on Fox.

Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy last year, will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” She stars in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary,” which stars Quinta Brunson.

Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language. He became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in the film “CODA.” Colin Denny will sign “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be signed by Justina Miles.

The U.S. Navy’s flyover of State Farm Stadium will commemorate 50 years of women flying in the service.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a fourth year. Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.

Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, is considered one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. He took home three Grammys last year and was honored with a Country Music Association Awards for male vocalist of the year in 2021.

Babyface, who won 12 Grammys, has recorded multiple hits throughout his lauded career including “Whip Appeal,” “When Can I See You” and “Give U My Heart” with Toni Braxton. He’s the co-founder of LaFace Records and collaborated with a number of big names including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai and Patti LaBelle.

Ralph won an Emmy as a first-time nominee at the age of 66 last year. She has spent decades in the business with multiple iconic roles from “Dreamgirls” on Broadway in the 1980s to the stepmother to the title character on the 1990s sitcom “Moesha.”

