trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Colombian film wins San Sebastian festival’s Golden Shell

by The Associated Press - 09/25/22 4:58 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/25/22 4:58 AM ET
Actors Carla Quílez and Paul Kircher after receiving Silver Shell Donostia Award for their interpretation at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

MADRID (AP) — The Colombian film “Los Reyes del Mundo” (“The Kings of the World”) has won the top award at the 70th San Sebastián film festival in Spain.

Director Laura Mora’s feature was awarded the Golden Shell for best film at a ceremony late Saturday.

The film follows five young men from Medellín, Colombia’s second-largest city, trying to get ahead in life.

Japan’s Genki Kawamura won the best director prize for “Hyakka,” about a son and his mother who is diagnosed with dementia

The top acting awards went to two young actors in debut starring roles about difficulties in adolescence: Carla Quílez, in the Spanish film “La maternal,” and Paul Kircher in the French movie “Le Lycéen” (“Winter Boy”).

U.S. director Marian Mathias won the special jury prize with her debut feature, “Runner.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The seven Democrats most likely to ...
  2. Zelensky offers guarantees for ...
  3. The Memo: Unease about Trump’s ...
  4. Cheney: ‘Any interaction’ Trump ...
  5. California first state to ban natural ...
  6. These are the 10 US cities people ...
  7. US has privately warned Russia of ...
  8. Kinzinger slams McCarthy over GOP ...
  9. Five things Republicans would do in a ...
  10. Denver Riggleman: White House ...
  11. Gingrich insults NBC News reporter ...
  12. Coronavirus detected in bats shows ...
  13. Putin’s final goal in Ukraine has ...
  14. US quietly pursues Middle East ...
  15. Cheney says she won’t vote for ...
  16. Musk activating Starlink satellite ...
  17. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  18. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
Load more

Video

See all Video