trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

David Tennant says series on Litvinenko poisoning is timely

by HILARY FOX, Associated Press - 12/06/22 12:43 PM ET
by HILARY FOX, Associated Press - 12/06/22 12:43 PM ET
This image released by ITVX/Sundance Now shows David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko in a scene from the series “Litvinenko.” (ITVX/Sundance Now via AP)

LONDON (AP) — David Tennant remembers seeing in the news the image of Alexander Litvinenko lying in a hospital bed.

It’s a photograph the actor has re-created — with support from makeup artists, prosthetic professionals and the art department— for his title role in “Litvinenko.”

The four-episode miniseries written by George Kay follows the investigation into what happened after Litvinenko — a former KGB agent who defected and became a critic of Russia — was killed by poisoning in 2006.

Tennant says they were motivated to get it right and felt the “weight of responsibility” of recent history.

“The ripples of this moment are still being felt in the pond we’re all still swimming in. Everyone wanted to approach this with a respect for the material, that perhaps goes above and beyond what one might more readily expect,” says the “Doctor Who” actor.

Litvinenko died in London after drinking tea laced with radioactive material in a hotel with two Russian men. He spent three weeks in the hospital but spoke to police from his bed, starting the investigation into what would be his killing.

Tennant marvels at “the very fact that Sasha (Litvinenko) had to survive against the odds, the overwhelming odds, for as long as he did … for them to be able to identify what his poison was, where it had come from, how this had happened …”

At the heart of the series is Marina Litvinenko, who is portrayed by Margarita Levieva. Marina Litvinenko’s fight to ensure her husband is not forgotten and her persistence in the investigation and court cases is central to the series.

In September 2021, the European Court of Human Rights backed the findings of a 2016 British inquiry that said two Russian agents were responsible for the killing of Litvinenko.

Marina Litvinenko also inspired the dedication of those working on the series.

“Suddenly it moves from a story that’s about politics and the dynamics of world diplomacy into a story that’s very raw and that’s very personal and that’s about family,” says Tennant.

“And if we can allow him (Litvinenko) some victory in death, then should be that.”

“Litvinenko” also stars Neil Maskell, Mark Bonnar and Stephen Campbell Moore. The series debuts on Sundance Now and AMC+ on Dec. 16.

Tennant practiced a Russian accent and phrases virtually with a dialect coach ahead of filming. He is proud of the production and interested in viewers’ response to its depiction of events 16 years ago.

“It feels more relevant,” he says, considering the current Russia-Ukraine war.

When it comes to choosing projects, Tennant opts for those that feel relevant, exciting and different, like “Litvinenko.” He has had leading roles in “Around the World in 80 Days” and ”Good Omens,” which will launch its second season next year on Amazon Prime Video. He’s also returning to “Doctor Who.”

“There’s a slight precedent for that, old doctors showing up for five minutes here and there. But to get a proper old run around in the Converse again was more than I ever dared imagine. So, it was a treat from start to finish.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  2. Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution
  3. Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
  4. McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution ...
  5. Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
  6. Fox’s Stuart Varney: Trump ‘losing iron grip’ on GOP
  7. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  8. Lawmakers agree to repeal military vaccine mandate in defense bill over ...
  9. Trump special counsel subpoenas officials in three states for communications
  10. McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense ...
  11. Hertz to pay $168M in false arrest lawsuits
  12. Lingering Jan. 6 divisions on full display during ceremony honoring law ...
  13. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  14. House panel directs Cawthorn to pay fine for improper crypto purchase
  15. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  16. Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days
  17. McConnell floats short-term spending bill amid ‘significant impasse’
  18. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
Load more

Video

See all Video