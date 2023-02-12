trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Derek Jeter joining Fox Sports’ baseball studio team

by The Associated Press - 02/12/23 4:56 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/12/23 4:56 PM ET
Derek Jeter
FILE – Former New York Yankees baseball player Derek Jeter attends a news conference at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in New York. On Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, Fox Sports announced during its Super Bowl pregame show that Jeter will be part of the network’s studio coverage for the coming season. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have been reunited.

Fox Sports announced Sunday during its Super Bowl pregame show that Jeter will be part of the network’s studio coverage for the coming season.

Rodriguez hugged Jeter as he came on stage and presented him with a Fox Sports baseball jersey. Jeter, who was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2020, also joins fellow Hall of Famer David Ortiz and host Kevin Burkhardt as part of the studio team.

“I was on set at the World Series in Philadelphia and (David) Ortiz kept showing me his World Series rings. I figured I would join the team and humble him a little bit,” Jeter joked.

Jeter and Rodriguez were teammates on the New York Yankees for 10 seasons, but their relationship wasn’t close. The two were good friends early on during their big league careers, but Jeter acknowledged during his ESPN documentary series “The Captain” last year that they had grown apart after comments Rodriguez made in a 2001 interview with Esquire magazine.

Rodriguez credited Jeter’s teammates for the Yankees’ run of four World Series championships in five years from 1996-2000.

The two, though, have seemed to put things behind them.

Jeter — who won five championships during his 20-year career with the Yankees — said last season during Rodriguez’s ESPN show, “Sunday Night Baseball,” that the two had met to talk and clear things up.

Jeter was part of the Miami Marlins’ ownership group for 4 1/2 years and was baseball’s first Black CEO. He resigned last February.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  2. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  3. College Board admits to ‘mistakes’ in rollout of AP African American Studies
  4. Weaponization? Democrats gear up a response machine to GOP
  5. Super Bowl losers: What happens to the team’s merchandise?
  6. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  7. House GOP grapples with disagreement over border and immigration legislation
  8. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  9. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  10. House Intelligence chair: Biden administration needs to ‘stop briefing ...
  11. FBI conducts search of Pence’s Indiana home in documents case
  12. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  13. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  14. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  15. Russia suffering highest casualty rate in Ukraine since first week of war: UK
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Mystery grows on objects shot down by US
  17. China says more than 10 high-altitude US balloons flew in its airspace in past ...
  18. US shoots down another aerial object — this time over Lake Huron
Load more

Video

See all Video