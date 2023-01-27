trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Didion-Dunne archives acquired by New York Public Library

by The Associated Press - 01/27/23 11:38 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/27/23 11:38 AM ET
FILE – Authors Joan Didion, left, and her husband, John Dunne, appear in their Malibu home, Ca., in Dec. 1977. The archives of the late Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne have been acquired by the New York Public Library. (AP Photo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The archives of the late Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne, spanning from letters and wedding pictures to manuscripts and screenplay drafts, have been acquired by the New York Public Library.

“The Library is thrilled to announce that our outstanding research collections will now include the archive of Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne, iconic voices of postwar American journalism, fiction, and screenwriting,” Declan Kiely, the library’s director of Special Collections and Exhibitions, said in a statement Friday.

Didion and Dunne were married from 1964 until his death in 2003. They were among the world’s most prominent literary couples and the letters in their archives include correspondence with Jacqueline Kennedy, Tennessee Williams, Nora Ephron and former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, childhood friend of Didion’s who spoke at her memorial last year.

“We anticipate that the Didion and Dunne papers, once processed, will become one of our most heavily used collections and an essential resource for scholars, students, and those interested in their intensely collaborative life and work,” Kiely’s statement said.

Didion was known for the novels “Play It as It Lays” and “A Book of Common Prayer,” such classic essay collections as “The White Album” and “Slouching Towards Bethlehem” and for her memoir “The Year of Magical Thinking,” in which she writes about mourning Dunne.

Dunne’s books included the nonfiction Hollywood account “Studio” and the novel “True Confessions.” He and Didion also collaborated on several screenplays, including “The Panic in Needle Park” and the 1976 remake of “A Star Is Born.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  2. Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
  3. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  4. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  5. US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
  6. Tyre Nichols arrest footage: What we know so far
  7. Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
  8. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  9. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  10. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  11. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  12. Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in ...
  13. 85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
  14. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  15. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  16. What recession? Inflation, GDP offer hope for ‘soft landing’
  17. Memphis authorities release graphic video of police beating Tyre Nichols during ...
  18. Tanks for Ukraine: Too little, too late is not good enough
Load more

Video

See all Video