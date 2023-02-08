trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Disney cuts Simpsons ‘forced labor’ episode in Hong Kong

by The Associated Press - 02/08/23 2:32 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/08/23 2:32 AM ET
Characters from The Simpsons pose before the premiere of “The Simpsons Movie”, Springfield, Vermont, July 21, 2007. Walt Disney Co. has been recently removed an episode from cartoon series The Simpsons that included a reference to “forced labor camps” in China from its streaming service in Hong Kong. (AP Photo)

HONG KONG (AP) — Walt Disney Co. has removed an episode from cartoon series The Simpsons that included a reference to “forced labor camps” in China from its streaming service in Hong Kong.

The company declined to comment on why the episode, “One Angry Lisa” from The Simpsons’ 34th season, was not available to stream on the Disney Plus streaming service in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, according to checks by The Associated Press.

The episode first aired on television in October and it was not clear when the episode was removed from the Hong Kong streaming service.

In the episode, Simpsons character Marge Simpson takes a virtual spin class whose instructor is in front of a virtual background of the Great Wall of China and says: “Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones.”

The issue of forced labor is sensitive in China. Communist-ruled Beijing has increasingly imposed its controls over Hong Kong, a former British colony, after taking control of the territory in 1997.

China promised that Hong Kong would retain its Western-style freedoms for 50 years after the handover from British rule. But Beijing has been tightening controls after imposing a National Security Law following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, raising concerns over a weakening of civil liberties such as freedom of speech and the press.

Under the national security law, those found guilty of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign or external forces could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

In 2021, Hong Kong implemented a film censorship law would allow authorities to ban films deemed contrary to national security interests. At the time, officials said that regulating films shown online would be outside the scope of the bill.

Western governments and activists have for years accused China of imprisoning hundreds of thousands of ethnic minorities — mainly Uyghurs — in the western region of Xinjiang in detention camps. China has rejected accusations it uses forced labor in those camps.

China says the camps are education centers designed to teach Mandarin Chinese and vocational skills.

Censorship of Western television series or films is common in mainland China, with censors deleting scenes or banning content seen as going against values deemed appropriate by the Chinese Communist Party.

The Simpsons has been screened at times in China. According to checks by The AP, clips of the Simpsons can still be found on Chinese video sites, but not the scene from “One Angry Lisa.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  2. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  3. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  4. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  5. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  6. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  7. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  8. Greene says she ‘didn’t take any bait’ by heckling Biden
  9. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  10. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  11. Biden’s eminently forgettable speech
  12. Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress
  13. Charging Ahead: The Hill’s EV/AV Summit 2023
  14. Five key lines from Biden’s State of the Union speech
  15. What the pundits are saying about Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address
  16. Chris Wallace says Republicans played into Biden’s hands with heckling
  17. McCarthy defends ‘passionate’ Republicans who heckled Biden during State of ...
  18. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
Load more

Video

See all Video