trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Dogs in costumes take over at Rio Carnival street party

by DIARLEI RODRIGUES, Associated Press - 02/18/23 12:49 PM ET
by DIARLEI RODRIGUES, Associated Press - 02/18/23 12:49 PM ET
A dog wearing a Captain America costume, walks on a leash at the “Blocao” dog carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — As Rio de Janeiro kicked off its Carnival on Saturday, about 100 dogs barked and wagged their tails to the tune of samba music as they paraded in front of pet lovers in a canine costume competition.

The “Blocao” — a mixture of “bloco” which refers to Carnival street parties and “cao,” or dog in Portuguese — brought about 300 people to Rio’s Barra da Tijuca. Dog costumes ranged from fairies, and superheroes to clowns and cartoon characters.

Edson Chianca, 36, brought his 12-year-old Saori to the parade in a Minnie Mouse costume. He dressed the same way so the pair matched.

“It is a great initiative, this is a good moment for pets to socialize,” said Chianca.

Mari Jordão, 52, has attended the Blocao since 2014. Dog “mothers need to be careful, bring water, carry their dog if the pavement is too hot,” she said.

Blocao is one of the few events that challenged a city ban on street parties last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has taken place for about 20 years.

Marco Antonio Vieira, the organizer of Blocao, said he has no intention of humanizing pets with the pet parade and the contest that picks the top five best dressed dogs.

“Thirty years ago they lived in our backyard, now they live on our beds. It is good for them to be with the owner. When the dog sees the owner happy, he is happy too,” Vieira said.

“Some people have worked on their dog costumes for three months,” Vieira said. “There’s nothing but happy people here.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  2. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  3. Five key questions about the dwindling Social Security trust fund
  4. Why Buttigieg is drawing so much GOP scorn
  5. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  6. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  7. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  8. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  9. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  10. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  11. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  12. Blinken claims China ‘strongly considering’ providing Russia with ‘lethal ...
  13. Trump slams DeSantis but says no to ‘Meatball Ron’ nickname
  14. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  15. Ohio senator: East Palestine residents ‘right to be skeptical’ after train ...
  16. Harris travels home from Munich on support plane after Air Force Two breaks down
  17. Four rail-borne risks moving through American communities
  18. Haley dodges questions on differences from Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video