Dr. Dre celebrates ‘Chronic’ anniversary with re-release

by JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press - 02/01/23 11:42 AM ET
Dr. Dre
FILE – Dr. Dre, presenter for LL Cool J, speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. Dr. Dre will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his debut studio album. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album.

The multi-Grammy winner’s iconic first solo album will make a return to streaming services on Wednesday. His 1992 release became a classic spawning several hits, including “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” and “Let Me Ride.” The latter track — featuring rapper Snoop Dogg along with Ruben and Jewell on vocals — won Dr. Dre his first Grammy in 1994.

Last year, “The Chronic” was removed from all major streaming services after Snoop Dogg purchased the Death Row Records brand and pulled the label’s music from those platforms. Dogg said during a podcast that the music would “live in the metaverse.”

Now, Dre’s debut album will be re-released through its original distributor, Interscope Records. The rapper-producer said he’s thrilled to work with Interscope and his album being available for fans all over the world a “full circle moment for me.” The album was released on Dec. 15, 1992.

“Dre’s solo career all started with the ‘The Chronic,’ one of the most celebrated recordings of all time,” said Steve Berman, vice chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M. He called Dre one of the most groundbreaking artists in the modern era.

John Janick, a chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, said he’s honored to work with Dre on the re-release.

“From my first day at Interscope the significance of Dr. Dre as a foundational artist at this label was incredibly important to me,” Janick said. “We take our responsibility to Dre and his amazing body of work very seriously and we are honored to work closely with him on this re-release of one of the most important albums of all time.”

Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has produced big hits for Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and 50 Cent. He won his first Emmy for last year’s Super Bowl halftime performance with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar and 50 Cent.

