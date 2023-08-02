trending:

Driver to be charged with negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

by AP - 08/02/23 2:07 PM ET
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12, 2018. Officials said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, a Vermont motorist accused of causing a crash that killed Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver will be charged with gross negligence in the crash that killed actor Treat Williams, officials said.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

The driver, Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, was issued a citation Tuesday evening for grossly negligent operation causing death, state police said. He was released and ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged.

A court official couldn’t say whether Koss had a lawyer, and Koss didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Richard Treat Williams’ nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

