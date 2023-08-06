trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Dungeons & Dragons tells illustrators to stop using AI to generate artwork for fantasy franchise

by MATT O'BRIEN, Associated Press - 08/06/23 6:31 PM ET
by MATT O'BRIEN, Associated Press - 08/06/23 6:31 PM ET

The Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game franchise says it won’t allow artists to use artificial intelligence technology to draw its cast of sorcerers, druids and other characters and scenery.

D&D art is supposed to be fanciful. But at least one ax-wielding giant seemed too weird for some fans, leading them to take to social media to question if it was human-made.

Hasbro-owned D&D Beyond, which makes online tools and other companion content for the franchise, said it didn’t know until Saturday that an illustrator it has worked with for nearly a decade used AI to create commissioned artwork for an upcoming book. The franchise, run by the Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, said in a statement that it has talked to that artist and is clarifying its rules.

“He will not use AI for Wizards’ work moving forward,” said a post from D&D Beyond’s account on X, formerly Twitter. “We are revising our process and updating our artist guidelines to make clear that artists must refrain from using AI art generation as part of their art creation process for developing D&D.”

Today’s AI-generated art often shows telltale glitches, such as distorted limbs, which is what caught the eye of skeptical D&D fans.

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast didn’t respond to requests for further comment Sunday. Hasbro bought D&D Beyond for $146.3 million last year. The Rhode Island-based toy giant has owned Wizards of the Coast for more than two decades.

The art in question is in a soon-to-be-released hardcover book of monster descriptions and lore called “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants.” The digital and physical version of the package is selling for $59.95 on the D&D website and due for an Aug. 15 release.

The use of AI tools to assist in creative work has raised copyright and labor concerns in a number of industries, helping to fuel the Hollywood strike, causing the music industry’s Recording Academy to revise its Grammy Awards protocols and leading some visual artists to sue AI companies for ingesting their work without their consent to build image-generators that anyone can use.

Hasbro rival Mattel used AI-generated images to help come up with ideas for new Hot Wheels toy cars, though it hasn’t said if that was more than an experiment.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge Cannon questions use of out-of-state grand jury in Mar-a-Lago ...
  2. America’s white majority is aging out
  3. Legal experts predict Supreme Court won’t spare Trump from trial and verdict 
  4. McConnell heckled with chants of ‘retire’ at Kentucky event 
  5. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  6. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  7. Lawyer at center of Trump election plot asks California judge to postpone ...
  8. Trump says protective order would impinge on his free speech
  9. Map: Does your drinking water contain ‘forever chemicals’?
  10. Trump lawyer says Jack Smith showing ‘discomfort’ with protective order ...
  11. Sofia Kinzinger presses Pence to be more truthful about Trump
  12. Alabama readies for battle over Space Command HQ
  13. New York is key to Democratic House, and Jeffries is in the redistricting ...
  14. Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial
  15. Road closed around Georgia courthouse ahead of possible Trump indictment 
  16. Ohio special election could play decisive role in abortion fight
  17. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  18. Is the Supreme Court really above the law, Justice Alito?
Load more