trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Early Streisand nightclub recording remastered for release

by The Associated Press - 09/23/22 10:01 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/23/22 10:01 AM ET
Barbra Streisand
FILE – Barbra Streisand presents the award for best musical at the Tony Awards in New York on June 12, 2016. Streisand’s latest release, “Barbra Streisand — Live at the Bon Soir” featuring songs from a three night stint at the Bon Soir nightclub in Greenwich Village in 1962, will be released on Nov. 4. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A series of 1962 performances by Barbra Streisand at a Manhattan nightclub before she became a superstar have been remastered and will be released this fall.

“Barbra Streisand — Live at the Bon Soir” features songs from a three night stint at the Bon Soir nightclub in Greenwich Village. The singer-actor’s sessions led to her first record deal. Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings announced Friday that the remastered sessions would be released on Nov. 4.

The performances were intended to become Streisand’s first album, but instead many of the songs were redone as studio recordings and released as her Grammy-winning self-titled debut album in 1963.

Streisand kept the recordings in her personal collection and she approved the release after engineer Jochem van der Saag used technology to improve their quality, according to a news release. The nightclub’s acoustics were not meant for professional recording, but modern techniques allowed van der Saag to separate Streisand’s vocals from the instrument sounds.

The release will allow listeners “to witness 20-year old Streisand at the dawn of her unparalleled career,” Friday’s announcement said.

“I had never even been in a nightclub until I sang in one,” Streisand said in a statement, noting the release comes 60 years after the Bon Soir sessions.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US has privately warned Russia of ...
  2. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  3. California first state to ban natural ...
  4. Gingrich insults NBC News reporter ...
  5. House GOP strays away from sore ...
  6. DeSantis risks voter backlash in ...
  7. Employees in anonymous letter ask ...
  8. Support from women boosts Biden to ...
  9. Career lawyers have recommended ...
  10. Trump declassification claims hit ...
  11. Latino group: Ted Cruz blocked ...
  12. Biden blasts Graham on proposed ...
  13. Poll shows Fetterman up by 5 ...
  14. Michael Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ...
  15. Schumer looks for way out of the box ...
  16. Zelensky: Putin troop mobilization ...
  17. Dow hits lowest point since 2020 as ...
  18. South Korean president caught on hot ...
Load more

Video

See all Video