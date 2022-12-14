trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B. DeMille award at Globes

by The Associated Press - 12/14/22 5:02 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/14/22 5:02 PM ET
Eddie Murphy
FILE – Honoree actor-comedian Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday.

The honorary award for the comedian and actor adds to a broadcast that’s taking shape after two years of scandal and backlash tarnished the Globes. After taking the previous Globes off the air, NBC will telecast the ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 10, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

On a one-year deal with NBC, the Globes are attempting to make a comeback after a Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the press association then had no Black members and enumerated a long history of ethical indiscretions. Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show, and NBC canceled the 2022 broadcast.

The films “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led in nominations to the Globes announced Monday. “Abbott Elementary” topped TV nominees.

Murphy has been nominated for a Globe six times before, winning once, for his performance in 2006’s “Dreamgirls.” His most recent nomination was for best actor in a comedy or musical for 2019’s “Dolemite is My Name.” Previous honorees for the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  2. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  3. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  4. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  5. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  6. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  7. Peter Thiel calls midterms ‘not merely disastrous but also depressing’ for ...
  8. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  9. Musk says he’s taking legal action over Twitter account that tracks his jet
  10. Trump special counsel has subpoenaed officials in these 7 battleground states
  11. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  12. Boehner gets emotional in Pelosi tribute: ‘My girls told me, tell the Speaker ...
  13. Michelle Obama ‘heartbroken’ by death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
  14. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  15. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  16. Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll 
  17. Trump favorability sinks to lowest level since 2015: survey 
  18. Senate votes to ban TikTok use on government devices
Load more

Video

See all Video